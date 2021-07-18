Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

49 died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in single day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 July 2021, 10:55
49 died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in single day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19 and pneumonia death toll as of July 16, Kazinform reports.

Coronavirus claimed 47 more loves the countrywide as of July 16. 11 of them died in Nur-Sultan, 7 in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions each, 4 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Almaty region and another one in Kostanay region.

As of July 16, 2 more people tested negative for coronavirus died of pneumonia in Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022