49 died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in single day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19 and pneumonia death toll as of July 16, Kazinform reports.

Coronavirus claimed 47 more loves the countrywide as of July 16. 11 of them died in Nur-Sultan, 7 in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions each, 4 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Almaty region and another one in Kostanay region.

As of July 16, 2 more people tested negative for coronavirus died of pneumonia in Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region.