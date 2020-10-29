Go to the main site
    49,000 killed in traffic accidents over past 17 years in Kazakhstan

    29 October 2020, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 49,000 people died in traffic accidents over the past 17 years in Kazakhstan.

    «Half of those died are young people,» director general of the national road assets quality centre of the highways committee of the Industry and Infrastructure development Ministry of Kazakhstan Zamir Saginov told a briefing.

    About 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, besides, 25 million get injuries.

    «For the past 17 years Kazakhstan officially recorded 270,000 traffic crashes that killed 49,000 people, while 300,000 suffered various injuries. Fortunately 50% of those died are young people,» he resumed.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

