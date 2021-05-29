Go to the main site
    485 receive coronavirus treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

    29 May 2021, 10:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 485 COVID-19 and pneumonia patients are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 85 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region over the past day, including 53 in Atyrau city, three at the Tengiz oilfield, 13 in Zhylyoisk district, five in Isatay district, three in Kyzylkuginsk district, four in Kurmangasinsk district, and four in Makhambet district.

    Out of the 85 cases, 49 were symptomatic and 36 were asymptomatic.

    The region has reported 73 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

    Out-patient treatment is provided to 564 COVID-19 patients in Atyrau region. 149 are treated at the modular hospital, 119 at the second regional hospital, 40 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 117 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 60 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

