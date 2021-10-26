Go to the main site
    485 people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

    26 October 2021, 17:43

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 485 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 238,201 and the second jab to 211,897 people in the region.

    Over the past day, 485 people have received vaccines against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
