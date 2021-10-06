Go to the main site
    482 die of pre-existing conditions after receiving both COVID-19 vaccine shots in Kazakhstan

    6 October 2021, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director of the Health Assistance Organization of the Kazakh Health Ministry Azamat Dyusenov told the number of people died due to pre-existing conditions after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, 482 people received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccine died in the period from February to August 2021 accounting for 5% of the COVID-19 death toll. The biggest numbers of COVID-19 deaths are seen in Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    The most numbers of deaths have been reported among people received Sputnik V vaccine – 75.3% and Hayat-Vax vaccine – 15.5%.

    As Dyusenov said, the number of people died of pre-existing conditions aggravated by the COVID-19 virus stood at 2,185 in the first eight months, including 273 in January, 221 in February, 187 in March, 154 in April, 189 in May, 405 in June, 266 in July, and 490 in August.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Sputnik V HayatVax
