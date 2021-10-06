Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

482 die of pre-existing conditions after receiving both COVID-19 vaccine shots in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2021, 19:39
482 die of pre-existing conditions after receiving both COVID-19 vaccine shots in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director of the Health Assistance Organization of the Kazakh Health Ministry Azamat Dyusenov told the number of people died due to pre-existing conditions after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, 482 people received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccine died in the period from February to August 2021 accounting for 5% of the COVID-19 death toll. The biggest numbers of COVID-19 deaths are seen in Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

The most numbers of deaths have been reported among people received Sputnik V vaccine – 75.3% and Hayat-Vax vaccine – 15.5%.

As Dyusenov said, the number of people died of pre-existing conditions aggravated by the COVID-19 virus stood at 2,185 in the first eight months, including 273 in January, 221 in February, 187 in March, 154 in April, 189 in May, 405 in June, 266 in July, and 490 in August.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year