Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    480 thou people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

    24 February 2022, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova spoke of the coverage rates for COVID-19 vaccines in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, the coverage of the population with the first component stands at 71.5% and both components - 67%. Thus, in Nur-Sultan city the first component of [COVID-19] vaccines has been given to over 509 thousand citizens, and around 480 thousand have been fully immunized,» said Beissenova during a briefing at the city's administration.

    She went on to note that almost 285 thousand citizens have a 6 months period after a receipt of their second shot passed, urging them to get a booster to join 31.2% of the population received a third COVID-19 vaccine shot.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil’s inflation drops to 0.23% in May and stands at 2.95%, year to date
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy