480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h

4 January 2023, 07:18
480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 233 vehicles and 480 people have been rescued from snow prison across Kazakhstan in 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of KazAvtoZhol national company, all those rescued were brought to warming centres, and their cars were evacuated to the nearest camping areas.

Namely, rescue operations were carried out on the highways of East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty and Turkistan regions.

Bad weather conditions persist in eight regions.

Photo: press service of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Zhambyl region.


