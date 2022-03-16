480 people more beat coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 480 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

6 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 37 in Almaty, 0 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 122 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 202 in West Kazakhstan, 36 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,282,620.



