    480 new COVID-19 cases detected in Atyrau region in 24h

    27 July 2021, 17:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 480 new COVID-19 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Atyrau region in the past day. Of 480, 406 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau city alone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    45 daily infections were added at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Of 480 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 316 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 164 have no symptoms at all.

    60 people were released from the regional hospitals after making full recoveries from the virus in the past day. 3,839 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

    Presently, Atyrau region is currently in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

