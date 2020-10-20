Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
48% of pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 treatment are domestic – Health Ministry

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 October 2020, 11:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Domestic products account for over 30% of the Single distributer’s total purchases, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health minister, the purchases’ share of the Single Distributor in the pharmaceutical market stands at 42.4% in monetary terms, and that of domestic makers is 17% or 39% in physical terms. He said that the domestic producers’ exports have grown by 4.3fold in recent years, including Russia accounting for 57.2% of their exports, and Kyrgyzstan - 32%.

In 2009 and 2020, a total of 88 long-term agreements to deliver 5,042 names of pharmaceuticals and medical products as part of the Single Distributor’s purchases have been reached.

In the minister’s words, the domestic products worth over KZT312.4bn have been purchased over 10 years. According to him, domestic medical products account for over 30% of the Single Distributer’s total purchases.

The minister also added that 48% of pharmaceuticals used to treat the coronavirus infection are produced within the country.


