    48 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day

    29 June 2022, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 48 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    10 people beat COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 34 in Almaty, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 more in Pavlodar region, raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,292,328.

    As earlier reported, 110 fresh COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
