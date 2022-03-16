48 mass media sources to cover President’s Address to the Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address.

Over 150 representatives from 48 mass media sources are set to cover the Address, Kazinform learnt for the President’s press service official Telegram Chanel.

As earlier reported, the Address will focus on realization of the new program of political reforms and package of socioeconomic measures set for the near future.

The Address is to be broadcast by the national TV channels. It is to start at 11:00 a.m.



