470 more tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hr in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 August 2021, 15:56
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 470 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. A surge is recorded in Issatay district, the press service of the region’s healthcare department reports.

302 out of which were recorded in the city of Atyrau. 332 of them have clinical symptoms of COVID-19, 138 of them are asymptomatic.

6,564 people are being treated at home, 194 are staying in the modular hospital, 190 in regional hospital #2, 100 in the cardiac centre, 419 in the district hospitals, 409 in the Tengiz oilfield, etc.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


