Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    47 people hospitalized after Bek Air plane crash near Almaty

    27 December 2019, 21:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare Kamalzhan Nadyrov has commented on the condition of those injured as a result of the 2100 Bek Air flight crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «First of all I would like to extend condolences to the families and relatives of the air crash victims. 86 emergency care brigades of Almaty and Almaty region arrived at the scene. 67 people were injured in the plane crash in total. 49 of them were hospitalized, including 9 children. 5 of them were discharged after the examination and primary care. 12 people died, 8 of them – on the accident site, 2 – during transportation and another 2 died of fatal injuries,» Kamalzhan Nadyrov said.

    In his words, 47 people are in hospitals now. 8 of them are in an extremely critical condition. The condition of 38 people is estimated as moderately severe and the condition of 1 person is almost satisfactory.

    Those injured were rushed into the Almaty Multifunctional Clinical Hospital, Emergency Care Hospital, Municipal Clinical Hospital No.4, Central Municipal Clinical Hospital and a private clinic.

    9 children with multiple traumas were taken to the Children's Emergency Care Center. 7 of them are in a critical, stable condition. The condition of 2 children is evaluated as moderately severe. 2 more children were hospitalized with lower limb fractures.

    At the instruction of the Minister of Healthcare, a group of traumatologists, neurosurgeons and a thoracic surgeon were sent from Nur-Sultan to Almaty.

    «All the hospitals have been provided with pharmaceuticals. Those injured and relatives of the dead receive a psychological treatment,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future