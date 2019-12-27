Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
47 people hospitalized after Bek Air plane crash near Almaty

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 December 2019, 21:05
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare Kamalzhan Nadyrov has commented on the condition of those injured as a result of the 2100 Bek Air flight crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«First of all I would like to extend condolences to the families and relatives of the air crash victims. 86 emergency care brigades of Almaty and Almaty region arrived at the scene. 67 people were injured in the plane crash in total. 49 of them were hospitalized, including 9 children. 5 of them were discharged after the examination and primary care. 12 people died, 8 of them – on the accident site, 2 – during transportation and another 2 died of fatal injuries,» Kamalzhan Nadyrov said.

In his words, 47 people are in hospitals now. 8 of them are in an extremely critical condition. The condition of 38 people is estimated as moderately severe and the condition of 1 person is almost satisfactory.

Those injured were rushed into the Almaty Multifunctional Clinical Hospital, Emergency Care Hospital, Municipal Clinical Hospital No.4, Central Municipal Clinical Hospital and a private clinic.

9 children with multiple traumas were taken to the Children's Emergency Care Center. 7 of them are in a critical, stable condition. The condition of 2 children is evaluated as moderately severe. 2 more children were hospitalized with lower limb fractures.

At the instruction of the Minister of Healthcare, a group of traumatologists, neurosurgeons and a thoracic surgeon were sent from Nur-Sultan to Almaty.

«All the hospitals have been provided with pharmaceuticals. Those injured and relatives of the dead receive a psychological treatment,» he added.


