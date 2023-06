47 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A woman recovered from coronavirus in Aktobe region bringing the number of those recovered to 47, Kazinform reports referring to сoronavirus2020.kz.

The woman was hospitalized at 06:05 a.m. March 22. She arrived in Kazakhstan via Spain. The woman was tested positive. Now the woman feels good and will stay at home quarantine for 14 days more, the healthcare department of the region said in a statement.