Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    47 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

    14 July 2022, 19:42

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 47 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were recorded across Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, Kabar reports.

    The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported that of the total number of cases:

    - 40 people admitted due to the onset of symptoms;

    - 7 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

    Currently, 46 people are being treated at home, and 1 person is receiving treatment in hospital.

    A total of 201,329 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with a mortality rate of 1.5%.

    During six months and 3 days of 2022, a total of 16,581 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,587 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region