Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    47 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren reported in Nur-Sultan since year began

    5 November 2020, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva provided the COVID-19 statistics for the last five weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the briefing, she noted that 38% of all the COVID-19 cases registered in the last five weeks have been detected during treatment seeking by the patients, 35% - through laboratory examinations of contacts, and 27% - during preventive examinations.

    According to Ms Praliyeva, 92% of all the contacts contracted COVID-19 at homes, and 8% - at work or in hospitals.

    She went on to say that since the year’s beginning 47 schoolchildren had been infected with COVID-19, including 39 who studied remotely. She also added that there were no schoolchildren among contacts contracted the infection.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy