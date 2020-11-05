Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

47 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren reported in Nur-Sultan since year began

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2020, 14:44
47 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren reported in Nur-Sultan since year began

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva provided the COVID-19 statistics for the last five weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the briefing, she noted that 38% of all the COVID-19 cases registered in the last five weeks have been detected during treatment seeking by the patients, 35% - through laboratory examinations of contacts, and 27% - during preventive examinations.

According to Ms Praliyeva, 92% of all the contacts contracted COVID-19 at homes, and 8% - at work or in hospitals.

She went on to say that since the year’s beginning 47 schoolchildren had been infected with COVID-19, including 39 who studied remotely. She also added that there were no schoolchildren among contacts contracted the infection.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023