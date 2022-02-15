466 thou people receive both shots of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 754,541 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 466,036 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 624,858 teenagers, 29,082 pregnant women and 96,411 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 384,496 teens, 19,636 pregnant women, and 61,857 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 1,173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 5,904 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



