Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    46 pertussis cases recorded in Atyrau rgn

    2 August 2023, 18:13

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region saw 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the specialists, the region’s epidemiological situation is unstable as the incidence of pertussis stands at 6.6% per 100,000 people.

    Pertussis cases have risen 23fold compared with 2022 in the region, with low vaccination against the disease after the coronavirus pandemic.

    The region reported 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis over the past seven months of this year. Of these, Atyrau region recorded 41 pertussis cases, Kurmangazinskiy district – 3, Makhambet district - 2.

    98% of the cases were reported in children under 14, of whom 92% are unvaccinated.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Nearly 30% Japan prefectures saw crowds surpass pre-COVID levels
    Popular
    1 Coal mine fire in Karaganda region: Body of fourth miner found
    2 Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    3 Climate debate: Influencers go on immersion trips in the Amazon
    4 Kazakhstan marks Sports Day
    5 Kazakh athlete disqualified at World Athletics Championships in Budapest