    46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

    31 January 2023, 08:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 46 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healtchare.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 22 new cases.

    1,598 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus countrywide as of January 31. 111 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,481 are at home care.

    The condition of eight patients is reported as serious. One patient is critically ill, and another one is on life support.

    Since the pandemic onset, on March 13, 2020, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,405,848, while the number of COVID-like pneumonia patients has made 90, 701.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

