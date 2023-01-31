Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

31 January 2023, 08:57
46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 46 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healtchare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 22 new cases.

1,598 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus countrywide as of January 31. 111 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,481 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is reported as serious. One patient is critically ill, and another one is on life support.

Since the pandemic onset, on March 13, 2020, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,405,848, while the number of COVID-like pneumonia patients has made 90, 701.


Related news
Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Теги:
Read also
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal
Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
TV and Radio Complex of President wins ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ at international festival
Kazakhstan's Yevseyev loses in another ATP Challenger opener
News Partner
Popular
1 72 new COVID, COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations discussed at dialogue platform at MFA
3 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
4 February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 17 countries to participate in Asian Badminton Championship at Expo City

News