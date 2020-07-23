Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
46 more coronavirus-related deaths registered in Kyrgyzstan

23 July 2020, 18:48
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, 46 deaths related to COVID-19 coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia were registered in the past day, Head of the Public Health Department of the Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova told during a news briefing Thursday.

A total of 1,169 people have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak of virus.

Kyrgyzstan registered 967 new cases of coronavirus infection and community - acquired pneumonia on Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 30,126.

Source: KABAR


