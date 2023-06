46 babies born in Atyrau rgn on parliamentary elections day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 46 babies were born in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

27 boys and 19 girls were born on January 10, the day of elections to the Majilis of Kazakhstan and Maslikhats.

Besides, 101 young mothers cast their votes in the parliamentary elections at the maternity homes.