458 get COVID-19 vaccine in Pavlodar region last day

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2021, 15:05
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 458 people got the COVID-19 vaccine in Pavlodar region last day, Kazinform reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs, 458 people got the COVID-19 vaccine in Pavlodar region last day. As of December21 over 346,000 locals received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, excluding the Pfizer vaccine. 328,304 people were fully vaccinated.

Besides, 63,304 people with chronic diseases were vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the epidemiologists said, 282 Kazakhstanis staying abroad received the 1st jab, while 253 completed the vaccination cycle.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
