    450 test positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau city

    19 August 2021, 17:18

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 450 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. More and more new COVID-19 cases are registered at the Tengiz oilfield and Zhylyoisk district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 450, 247 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the city of Atyrau alone. Tengiz oilfield logged 102 new COVID-19 cases. Of all districts, Zhylyoisk district recorded the highest number of daily infections – 47.

    Of 450 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 239 were symptomatic and 211 were symptomless.

    330 people were discharged from the city’s hospitals after making full recoveries in one day.

    1,780 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals and 8,263 people are treated at home in Atyrau city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

