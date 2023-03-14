Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    45 thou specialists received housing loans as part of national project in Kazakhstan

    14 March 2023, 15:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 45 thousand specialists were provided with housing loans as part of the ‘With a diploma to a village’ program in the period from 2009 to 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Launched in 2009, the ‘With a diploma to a village’ project aims at raising the personnel potential in rural areas. According to vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Omarbekov, 95 thousand specialists were granted benefits and 45 thousand received budgetary loan funds to purchase housing in 2009-2022.

    The Kazakh vice minister went on to add that this year 20 billion tenge have been provided to allocate budgetary loans to provide housing to 3,800 specialists as part of the program.

    Earlier it was reported that an extra 55 billion tenge is expected to be provided to implement the Auyl – El besigi project this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Uncovering growth and potential of foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan: a comprehensive analysis
    Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues
    President Tokayev pledges greater support to businesses, increased human rights protection, social support
    Kazakhstan to launch new rural microlending project
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10