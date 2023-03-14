45 thou specialists received housing loans as part of national project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 45 thousand specialists were provided with housing loans as part of the ‘With a diploma to a village’ program in the period from 2009 to 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Launched in 2009, the ‘With a diploma to a village’ project aims at raising the personnel potential in rural areas. According to vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Omarbekov, 95 thousand specialists were granted benefits and 45 thousand received budgetary loan funds to purchase housing in 2009-2022.

The Kazakh vice minister went on to add that this year 20 billion tenge have been provided to allocate budgetary loans to provide housing to 3,800 specialists as part of the program.

Earlier it was reported that an extra 55 billion tenge is expected to be provided to implement the Auyl – El besigi project this year.



