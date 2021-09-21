Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
45 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 14:05
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 249 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were detected in Pavlodar region since the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform reports.

Since the beginning of the new school year 249 coronavirus cases were detected in children. As a result 245 classes in 100 schools in Pavlodar region were put under quarantine, the sanitary and epidemiological control reports.

Besides, 45 teachers, including 21 in Pavlodar, 4 in Ekibastuz, 2 in Aksu, the rest in the rural schools were tested positive for COVID-19.

3 of them have been administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 6 are unvaccinated for medical reasons.


