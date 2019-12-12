Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    45 large families provided with housing in Petropavlovsk

    12 December 2019, 17:43

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 100-apartment residential building was commissioned today in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Large and incomplete families, orphans and disabled people are among those who received keyы to new apartments. 45 large families will celebrate house-warming party in this house.

    Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the newcomers and said that another 126 large families would receive housing till the end.

    450 large families live in the region for now.

    2,224 apartments have been commissioned in the region this year. 2,800 new apartments will be built next year, he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches