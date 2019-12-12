Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

45 large families provided with housing in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 December 2019, 17:43
45 large families provided with housing in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 100-apartment residential building was commissioned today in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Large and incomplete families, orphans and disabled people are among those who received keyы to new apartments. 45 large families will celebrate house-warming party in this house.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the newcomers and said that another 126 large families would receive housing till the end.

photo

450 large families live in the region for now.

photo

2,224 apartments have been commissioned in the region this year. 2,800 new apartments will be built next year, he added.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously