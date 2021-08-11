Go to the main site
    45 die of COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan over past week

    11 August 2021, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 45 people have died of the coronavirus infection in West Kazkahstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 32,614. So far, 24,814 people have beaten and 596 died of the coronavirus infection in the region. 156 fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported.

    The region has reported a 10.7% decline in weekly COVID-19 cases. Out of the 23,293 cases reported across the region since the beginning of the year, 1,892 have been detected in children. It is said that 91 kids with COVID-19 continue receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the region.

    As of today, 640 residents of West Kazakhstan region are under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals. The occupancy rate of hospital beds stands at 43.9% and that of intensive care units – 46.8%.

    According to the region’s health office COVID-19 vaccine jabs have so far been administered to 9,336 health workers, 15,428 teachers, 4,369 law enforcement workers, 2,747 workers of industrial enterprises, and 1,274 workers of medical and social as well as closed children’s facilities.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

