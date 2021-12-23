45,503 people given booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of people received one jab of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 1,066,150 in Almaty city, Nariman Tabynbayev, Head of the Public Health Office of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tabynbayev, as of today, 1,066,150 people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 1,005,246 – both jabs in Almaty city.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been received by 1,700 in the city in the past 24 hours.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 26,164 people, including 1,458 pregnant women, 5,231 nursing women, and 19,475 teenagers, in Almaty city.

So far, 45,503 people have been given a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the city.