447 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 447 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 120 are in Nur-Sultan, 165 – in Almaty, 44 – in Shymkent, 14 – in Akmola region, 40- in Almaty region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 7 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 1,309,434.



