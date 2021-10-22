443 kids treated for coronavirus in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The healthcare department of Kostanay region urges people to keep safety rules as coronavirus cases are growing in the region, Kazinform reports.

«The health situation worsened for the past week. 128 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The growth rate made 0,36% for the last day. 111 out of 128 have COVID-19 symptoms,» head of the healthcare department Anzhela Beksultanova told a briefing.

She noted that 1,955 coronavirus and quarantine beds were unrolled in the region.

As of now 638 infectious beds and 21 quarantine beds are occupied.

Besides, she voiced concern over a surge in coronavirus cases among kids and pregnant women. As of today, 443 children are treated for coronavirus, including 8 staying in hospitals. 53 were tested positive for coronavirus. Three of them are in the intensive care units.

The healthcare department of Kostanay region urges people to keep safety rules, wear masks and keep social distancing, and to avoid crowded places.

She also noted that some 500-1,000 people are vaccinated daily in the region. There are 190 stationary and mobile vaccination rooms.

325,278 people or 64.4% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose, while 301,660 or 59.7% were fully vaccinated.

Since April 3 this year the region recorded 35,637 coronavirus cases. Out of which 3,719 are children under 14, 6,754 are asymptomatic.