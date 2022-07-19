Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 443 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

    19 July 2022 08:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 443 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 85 are in Nur-Sultan, 154 – in Almaty, 45 – in Shymkent, 44 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Zhetysu region, 26 – in Zhambyl region, 61 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Ulytau region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of recoveries across the country has reached 1,296,197.


    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association