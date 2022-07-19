Qazaq TV
443 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus
19 July 2022 08:55

443 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 443 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 85 are in Nur-Sultan, 154 – in Almaty, 45 – in Shymkent, 44 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Zhetysu region, 26 – in Zhambyl region, 61 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Ulytau region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of recoveries across the country has reached 1,296,197.


