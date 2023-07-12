441,000 Kazakhstanis employed as of July 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «There is a target group in Kazakhstan that should be provided with active employment assistance measures,» deputy Prime Minster - Labour and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova said at the Government meeting in Astana.

The minister said according to the President’s task to employ 3.3 million Kazakhstanis within seven years, including no less than 2.3 million young people, first of all, a target group that should be provided with active employment assistance measures was defined with the help of the digital family card system. Early this year governors of regions and cities of republican significance approved 20 regional employment roadmaps to provide 947,000 nationals with work. For the period under review, some 441,000 Kazakhstanis obtained employment which is 47% of annual rates. Of which 50% are young people. 79% of those employed pay 10% pension contributions confirming that they have permanent jobs.

The minister added as of the first half of this year 124,500 people were employed thanks to the job board.