    44% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 with 1st jab in N Kazakhstan

    27 September 2021, 18:18

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 71 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 90% are with symptoms. 66 infections have been detected as a result of tests taken for epidemiological indications, and five as part of epidemiological control.

    Of the 71 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 25. The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 15 daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – seven, Shal akyn district – six, Yessil district – five, Zhambyl district – four, G. Musrepov district - three, while Akkaiynsk, Aiyrtausk, and Mamlyutsk districts have recorded two infections each.

    932 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases remains 70-80.

    As of September 27, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 240,416 or over 44% of the eligible population and both jabs to 216,961 residents of North Kazakhstan region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

