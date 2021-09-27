Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

44% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 with 1st jab in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 18:18
44% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 with 1st jab in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 71 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 90% are with symptoms. 66 infections have been detected as a result of tests taken for epidemiological indications, and five as part of epidemiological control.

Of the 71 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 25. The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 15 daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – seven, Shal akyn district – six, Yessil district – five, Zhambyl district – four, G. Musrepov district - three, while Akkaiynsk, Aiyrtausk, and Mamlyutsk districts have recorded two infections each.

932 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.

Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases remains 70-80.

As of September 27, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 240,416 or over 44% of the eligible population and both jabs to 216,961 residents of North Kazakhstan region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously