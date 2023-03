44 new COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 13 Kazakhstan recorded 44 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

On March 12, 58 fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed countrywide.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed some 1,408,693 coronavirus cases, and 90,888 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.