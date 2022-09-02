2 September 2022 09:07

431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 431 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,389,120, Kazinform learned from the Intergovernmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 66 are in Nur-Sultan, 34 – in Almaty, 3 – in Shymkent, 53 – in Akmola region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Zhetysu region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Abai region, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Ulytau region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in Mangistau region, 27 – in Pavlodar region, 36 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 454 people have recovered from the infection across the country. Of them, 38 are in Almaty, 21 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in East Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Abai region, 112 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 143 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Mangistau region, and 54 – in Pavlodar region. The total number of recoveries has reached 1,358,340.