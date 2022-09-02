Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
2 September 2022 09:07

431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 431 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,389,120, Kazinform learned from the Intergovernmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 66 are in Nur-Sultan, 34 – in Almaty, 3 – in Shymkent, 53 – in Akmola region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Zhetysu region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Abai region, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Ulytau region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in Mangistau region, 27 – in Pavlodar region, 36 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 454 people have recovered from the infection across the country. Of them, 38 are in Almaty, 21 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in East Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Abai region, 112 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 143 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Mangistau region, and 54 – in Pavlodar region. The total number of recoveries has reached 1,358,340.


Related news
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive