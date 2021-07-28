430 test positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 430 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The biggest number of daily infections was reported in the city of Atyrau and Zhylyoisk district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional healthcare department said in a statement that of 430 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 220 were added in Atyrau city. 49 new COVID-19 cases were detected at the Tengiz oilfield. 92 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 430, 295 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection and 135 have no symptoms at all.

In the past day 267 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

3,896 COVID-19 patients are receiving outpatient treatment and over 1,300 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection.



