    43 schoolchildren test positive for COVID-19 in January in N Kazakhstan

    14 January 2021, 21:17

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 347 schoolchildren have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the academic year, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov told the Thursday briefing that of 347, 43 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in January 2021. Of 347, 167 schoolchildren attended in-person classes.

    Kushbasov also added that there are no schools in the region closed for quarantine. 116 teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

    He noted that school are functioning at 30% capacity and with strict observance of sanitary and social distancing rules.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

