Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

43 schoolchildren test positive for COVID-19 in January in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 January 2021, 21:17
43 schoolchildren test positive for COVID-19 in January in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 347 schoolchildren have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the academic year, Kazinform reports.

Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov told the Thursday briefing that of 347, 43 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in January 2021. Of 347, 167 schoolchildren attended in-person classes.

Kushbasov also added that there are no schools in the region closed for quarantine. 116 teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

He noted that school are functioning at 30% capacity and with strict observance of sanitary and social distancing rules.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously