43 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 43 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 43 COVID-19 fresh cases, 22 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Zhylyoisk district has reported one new daily case of the coronavirus infection, Isatay district – six, Kyzylkoginsk district – two, Kurmangasinsk district – three, and Makatsk district– two.

Out of the 43 fresh daily cases, 26 are with symptoms and 17 are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 66 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

322 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 74 at the modular hospital, 45 at the second regional hospital, 35 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 51 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.