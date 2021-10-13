Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

43 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 October 2021, 14:49
43 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 43 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 43 COVID-19 fresh cases, 22 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Zhylyoisk district has reported one new daily case of the coronavirus infection, Isatay district – six, Kyzylkoginsk district – two, Kurmangasinsk district – three, and Makatsk district– two.

Out of the 43 fresh daily cases, 26 are with symptoms and 17 are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 66 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

322 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 74 at the modular hospital, 45 at the second regional hospital, 35 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 51 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan