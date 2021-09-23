Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
428 COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 September 2021, 07:26
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 428 patients are under coronavirus treatment at hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of the health office of Atyrau region stated in its statement, 428 COVID-19 patients are receiving hospital treatment in the region. The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 33, four of whom are connected to lung ventilation.

Over the past day, COVID-19 has killed two residents of Atyrau region. 1,370 are being treated for the coronavirus infection at home. 44 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 219,204 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 174,812 – both jabs.

Earlier it was reported that 865 residents have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.


