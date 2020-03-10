Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
425 tonnes of Iranian fruits denied entry into Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2020, 12:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Phyto-sanitary control state inspectors of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry suppressed 26 attempts of illegal entry of 560 tonnes of plant products of high pest risk from Russia and Iran during the period of February 17-24, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan turned away 54 tonnes of carrots, 10 tonnes of cabbage, 40 tonnes of potato and beet-roots, 20 tonnes of wheat, 19.5 tonnes of fruits and 2,000 flowers without a phytosanitary certificate delivered from Russia. 174 tonnes of apple and 249 tonnes of dried fruits from Iran were also denied entry into Kazakhstan.


